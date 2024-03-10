Gordon tweaked his knee during Saturday's 117-107 loss to Boston, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. He finished with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes.

Coach Frank Vogel didn't get into specifics, but he said he pulled Gordon out of the game late because of the knee issue. Until more information is known, Gordon should be considered questionable for Monday's game versus Cleveland. The good news for the Suns is that Devin Booker (ankle) could be back for Monday's game.