Gordon (lower leg) will not play in Friday's game against the Knicks, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Gordon will miss his second straight game for the Suns, but he remains day-to-day. His next chance to take the floor is Monday against the Wizards. Gordon will be returning to a smaller role in the offense when he gets the green light, as all three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are finally healthy at the same time.