Gordon (groin) won't play Saturday against the Rockets, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

The veteran sharpshooter will miss a third consecutive game with a nagging groin injury, but the Suns will get a much-needed boost on offense with the expected return of Bradley Beal, who had been out recently due to a hamstring problem. Royce O'Neal is expected to receive most of Gordon's minutes, though he'll likely play off the bench with Beal expected back in the starting unit. Gordon's next chance to play will come in the second half of a back-to-back set against the Thunder on Sunday.