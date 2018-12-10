Suns' Eric Moreland: Set to join Suns
Moreland is finalizing a deal with the Suns on Monday, Mike Scotto of The Athletic reports.
Moreland spent training camp with the Raptors and their G League affiliate but was let go prior to the start of the season. The 26-year-old appeared in 67 games for Detroit a season ago, averaging 2.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per game. Moreland doesn't figure to be a major difference-maker in Phoenix, but he could end up seeing semi-regular minutes off the bench as the bottom-dwelling Suns try out some new rotations.
More News
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...