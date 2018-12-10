Moreland is finalizing a deal with the Suns on Monday, Mike Scotto of The Athletic reports.

Moreland spent training camp with the Raptors and their G League affiliate but was let go prior to the start of the season. The 26-year-old appeared in 67 games for Detroit a season ago, averaging 2.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per game. Moreland doesn't figure to be a major difference-maker in Phoenix, but he could end up seeing semi-regular minutes off the bench as the bottom-dwelling Suns try out some new rotations.