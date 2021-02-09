Moore posted 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two steals, a rebound and a blocked shot across 40 minutes in Monday's 119-113 win over the Cavaliers.

Moore was not a significant part of the rotation to begin the season but began to see more time during Devin Booker's absence. Monday marked only his second double-digit scoring total of the season, and his 40 minutes on the floor was his highest total since November of 2019, during his stint in New Orleans. Moving forward, he'll share backup duties with Cameron Payne (foot) and Langston Galloway, although his efficient performance will earn him additional playing time.