Moore logged 14 minutes in Monday's 109-108 win over the Mavericks, contributing two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists and one rebound.

After largely being excluded from the Phoenix rotation this season, Moore has claimed double-digit minutes off the bench in each of the Suns' last four games. Moore has shot only 27.8 percent from the field in those contests, however, so he may need to heat up quickly in order to stave off Cameron Payne (foot), Langston Galloway and Jevon Carter for the two second-unit spots behind starting guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker.