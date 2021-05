Moore scored 22 points (9-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with two rebounds, two assists and one block across 21 minutes in Sunday's win over the Spurs.

Moore re-entered the rotation as the Suns rested a few of their key players. He got hot from the field and drilled a three with 2.2 seconds left in the game to earn the victory. Moore has rarely played since March 15, and he is unlikely to play a significant role in the team's postseason run.