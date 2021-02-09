Moore will enter the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Moore will take the place of Chris Paul, who won't take the court Monday due to a hamstring issue. This marks Moore's first start of the 2020 campaign. He's averaging 4.9 points, 2.1 assists and 1.6 rebounds off the bench over his last seven games.