Moore will enter the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Moore will take the place of Chris Paul, who won't take the court Monday due to a hamstring issue. This marks Moore's first start of the 2020 campaign. He's averaging 4.9 points, 2.1 assists and 1.6 rebounds off the bench over his last seven games.
More News
-
Suns' E'Twaun Moore: Modest production off bench•
-
Suns' E'Twaun Moore: Emerging as rotation option•
-
Suns' E'Twaun Moore: Heading to Phoenix•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 14 points in start•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Enters starting five•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Impressive scoring performance•