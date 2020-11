Moore signed a one-year, $2.4 million contract with the Suns on Sunday, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

The 31-year-old will be a veteran option off the bench for his new team. Moore averaged 8.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 18.2 minutes while shooting 37.7 percent on three-point attempts during 2019-20, though he shot 42-plus percent from deep over the previous two seasons.