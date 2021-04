Moore is averaging 1.6 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 8.8 minutes of play over his last five games.

Moore has been listed as a healthy DNP for the Suns' last 10 games as Cameron Payne continues to see more playing time. The Suns found success in last season's playoff bubble with an eight-man rotation, so it's possible coach Monty Williams is potentially limiting Moore's minutes for a similar outcome.