Moore totaled six points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 24 minutes in Sunday's 100-91 win over the Celtics.

Moore was somewhat inefficient from the field in Sunday's win, but he still made some contributions for the Suns as his role continues to grow. The 31-year-old has emerged as a rotation option for the Suns, and he played a season-high 24 minutes against Boston. While his output has been somewhat inconsistent, Moore has carved out his fair share of playing time recently.