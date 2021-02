Moore tallied two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 17 minutes in Friday's 106-97 win over the Bulls.

Moore has played at least 10 minutes in each of the past six contests, but he's failed to generate significant production for the Suns. He's now totaled just two points, three rebounds and three assists over the past two games. Even though his playing time should remain steady, Moore is unlikely to be a major contributor for Phoenix.