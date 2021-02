Moore recorded 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two rebounds across 14 minutes Saturday in a 120-111 win over the Sixers.

Moore supplied his third Suns game with over 10 points. Unlike the other two, he did not need 20 minutes and scored within a short 14-minute span. Moore could have some value if able to build on this performance. He sat out 13 games while the Suns utilized Jevon Carter as their backup shooting guard.