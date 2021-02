Moore will come off the bench Wednesday against the Bucks, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

The 31-year-old put up 17 points in a spot start Monday, but he'll return to the bench with Chris Paul (hamstring) returning against Milwaukee. Moore averaged 4.9 points, 2.1 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 17.9 minutes off the bench over the previous seven games before Monday's contest.