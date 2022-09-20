Jackson signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Suns on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Jackson played in 53 games and started seven for the Pistons in the 2021-2022 season. He averaged 10.6 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.5 steals in 22.0 minutes. While he did struggle with efficiency, shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from three, he showed that he still has the ability to score the ball. After Cameron Payne's poor season, Jackson will have the opportunity to compete for the backup spot behind Chris Paul, although he will likely be further down the bench if he makes the regular season roster.