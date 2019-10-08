Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Absent from injury report
Kaminsky (back) isn't listed on the injury report prior to Tuesday's preseason game against the Timberwolves.
Kaminsky was slowed by some back tightness earlier in the month, but he appears to have put the issue behind him. He should be available Tuesday if called upon.
