Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Available Saturday

Kaminsky (knee) will play Saturday against the Rockets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Kaminsky was originally deemed questionable, but he's feeling good enough to play. This month, he's averaging 14.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 24.6 minutes.

