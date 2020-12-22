Kaminsky has been claimed off waivers by the Suns, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Kaminsky will return to the Suns where he played 39 games during the 2019-20 season with the team averaging 9.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 45 percent from the field and 33 percent beyond the arc. The center previously signed a deal with the Kings before being released by them last week.
