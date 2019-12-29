Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Cleared to play
Kaminsky (knee) has been cleared to play Saturday against the Kings, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Despite some knee soreness, Kaminsky will be available Saturday. Over the past five games, he's averaging 9.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 16.6 minutes.
