Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Coming off bench Friday

Kaminsky will come off the bench Friday against the Mavericks, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

With Aron Baynes (hip) returning to the starting five, Kaminsky will resume his usual role off the bench. In 12 games off the pine, Kaminsky has averaged 10.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 24.0 minutes.