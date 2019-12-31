Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Dealing with knee injury
Kaminsky is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers with a knee injury, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
The 26-year-old didn't play Monday against the Trail Blazers and was believed to be healthy entering the contest, so it's unclear when he picked up the injury. Regardless of his health, Kaminsky's playing time will remain limited with Deandre Ayton and Aron Baynes available.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...