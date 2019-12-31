Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Dealing with knee injury

Kaminsky is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers with a knee injury, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old didn't play Monday against the Trail Blazers and was believed to be healthy entering the contest, so it's unclear when he picked up the injury. Regardless of his health, Kaminsky's playing time will remain limited with Deandre Ayton and Aron Baynes available.