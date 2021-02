Kaminsky, according to coach Monty Williams, didn't see the floor during Tuesday's loss to the Nets due to matchups, Gerald Bourquet of FanSided.com reports.

Kaminsky exited the starting five Tuesday after getting six straight nods, and he ended up being a DNP-CD because of difficult matchups with the Nets. With the Suns healthier, Kaminsky's workload is set to be reduced anyway, so we shouldn't be surprised if more DNP-CDs are in store.