Kaminsky will come off the bench Tuesday versus Brooklyn, Gerald Bourquet of FanSided.com reports.

The 27-year-old started the last six games but will head to the bench Tuesday with Jae Crowder rejoining the starting five. Kaminsky was seeing heavy playing time over his first few starts, but in the past two games he averaged 3.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in 15.0 minutes.