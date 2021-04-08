Kaminsky was available to play against the Jazz on Wednesday but failed to enter the rotation in what was a highly competitive game.

Kaminsky had fallen out of the rotation prior to his enforced sabbatical and that trend continued Wednesday. After slotting into the opening lineup earlier in the season, Kaminsky has seen his playing time reduce, and at this point, it seems highly unlikely he will play a major role for the Suns, barring injuries to other players. He can be safely left on the waivers in all formats.