Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Finds his range Tuesday
Kaminsky tallied 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 123-115 loss to the Lakers.
Kaminsky gathered some momentum during Tuesday's win, shooting an efficient 70 percent from the filed on his way to 16 points. As a result of Deandre Ayton's suspension, there had been speculation Kaminsky could have value in 12-team formats. Unfortunately, he was not able to capitalize on the opportunity and was released back onto waiver wires everywhere. Perhaps this performance gets him going again but we would need to see more consistency before labeling him a must-roster player.
