Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Gets another start

Kaminsky is starting at center Wednesday against the Grizzlies.

Kaminsky will stick in the starting lineup for at least one more game as the Suns continue to ease Aron Baynes (calf) back into action. In 10 starts this season the big man is averaging 11.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 23.6 minutes per game.

