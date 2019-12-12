Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Gets another start
Kaminsky is starting at center Wednesday against the Grizzlies.
Kaminsky will stick in the starting lineup for at least one more game as the Suns continue to ease Aron Baynes (calf) back into action. In 10 starts this season the big man is averaging 11.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 23.6 minutes per game.
More News
-
Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Remains in starting five•
-
Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Scores season-high 23 points•
-
Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Solid showing versus former squad•
-
Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Returns to starting role•
-
Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Playing, starting Saturday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.