Kaminsky scored 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with five rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes in Friday's win over the Pistons.

Kaminsky drew his first start of the season as the Suns opted to try to match the size of the Pistons lineup. He drew the majority of his minutes in the first half and ended the game with a season-best 15 points. Though this was a relatively strong performance, Kaminsky has reached 20 minutes only three times this season.