Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Grabs nine boards in bench role

Kaminsky produced 12 points (4-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 120-99 loss to the Clippers.

Kaminsky came just shy of a double-double despite Deandre Ayton's return to the starting five, but with Aron Baynes on the mend it appears that Kaminsky is the go-to center for the second unit for now. His line left a lot to be desired as he only shot 4-13 from the field, but he made up for it with decent rebound and assist totals. When Aron Baynes is back to 100 percent, Kaminsky's production will likely diminish as the two will now share time backing up Ayton.