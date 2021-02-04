Kaminsky registered six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and two blocked shots across 17 minutes Wednesday in a loss to New Orleans.

Kaminsky was one of Phoenix's most productive players Wednesday, tying his season-high mark in blocks and recording his second-highest rebound total of the campaign. The big man's per-36 minute numbers this season (16.0 points, 10.6 boards, 1.8 swats) are certainly respectable, but he simply doesn't see enough playing time to be a viable factor in the fantasy realm.