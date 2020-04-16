Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Healed from fractured kneecap
Kaminsky (kneecap) is "through the healing process" of his injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
The next step for Kaminsky will be to get on the court and do basketball-related workouts. However, that's not easily accessible at this point due to coronavirus concerns. Regardless, it's a good sign that Kaminsky is ready for that step of his rehab.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.