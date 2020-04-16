Play

Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Healed from fractured kneecap

Kaminsky (kneecap) is "through the healing process" of his injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

The next step for Kaminsky will be to get on the court and do basketball-related workouts. However, that's not easily accessible at this point due to coronavirus concerns. Regardless, it's a good sign that Kaminsky is ready for that step of his rehab.

