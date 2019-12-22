Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Just 13 minutes in loss

Kaminsky produced 10 points (3-3 FG, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 13 minutes during Saturday's 139-125 loss to Houston.

Kaminsky overcame a minor knee concern to take his place in the lineup Saturday. Perhaps the knee was still bothering him given the fact he only played 13 minutes. After a period of standard league relevance, Kaminsky has fallen to be the 204th ranked player over the past two weeks. The return of DeAndre Ayton (ankle) is going to cut even further into his playing time and Kaminsky can be left for those in deeper formats.