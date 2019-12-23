Play

Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Listed as probable

Kaminsky is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Nuggets due to an unspecified knee injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Although the specifics of Kaminsky's knee injury are unclear, it's apparent that it isn't anything too serious. In the off chance that he's held out, expect Cheick Diallo to see an uptick in minutes.

