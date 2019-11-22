Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Mediocre effort in loss Thursday
Kaminsky ended with 14 points (5-12 Fg, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Thursday's 124-121 loss to the Pelicans.
Kaminsky worked through a hip issue to finish with 14 points in 24 minutes on Thursday. It was not the best night for Kaminsky who is at least seeing decent playing time this season. His minutes have been bolstered by the fact others are injured, although despite that he is still only the 250th ranked player. He could be considered for streaming purposes but that would be about it in standard leagues.
