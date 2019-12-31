Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Merely a benchwarmer in victory

Kaminsky failed to leave the bench during Monday's 122-116 victory over Portland.

Kaminsky was a healthy DNP as the return of DeAndre Ayton forced him to watch on from the sidelines. It would appear as though Ayton and Aron Baynes are going to split minutes at the center position while Kaminsky battle for power forward minutes with Dario Saric and Mikal Bridges. He has struggled to have consistent value, even with Ayton sidelined for an extended period. He is not someone to target in even moderately competitive leagues.