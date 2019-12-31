Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Merely a benchwarmer in victory
Kaminsky failed to leave the bench during Monday's 122-116 victory over Portland.
Kaminsky was a healthy DNP as the return of DeAndre Ayton forced him to watch on from the sidelines. It would appear as though Ayton and Aron Baynes are going to split minutes at the center position while Kaminsky battle for power forward minutes with Dario Saric and Mikal Bridges. He has struggled to have consistent value, even with Ayton sidelined for an extended period. He is not someone to target in even moderately competitive leagues.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...