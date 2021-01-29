Kaminsky delivered 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists and a steal across 25 minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over the Warriors.

The Suns didn't have Devin Booker (hamstring), and despite not playing the same role or the same position, Kaminsky managed to annul his absence as he ended just two dimes away from what would've been the first triple-double of his career. That said, Kaminsky has scored more than 10 points just twice all season long and can't be trusted for production on a nightly basis until he can deliver better numbers on a consistent basis.