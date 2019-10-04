Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Nursing back tightness
Kaminsky is dealing with "a little bit of low back tightness," Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
The issue appears to have cropped up during practice, but the team doesn't seem too concerned at this point. It remains to be seen if he'll participate in Tuesday's preseason contest against the Timberwolves.
