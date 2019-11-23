Play

Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Nursing minor hip issue

Kaminsky is probable for Saturday's game against Minnesota due to a left hip contusion, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Kaminsky still hasn't quite gotten over a left hip injury, but it's not expected to prevent him from taking the court Saturday. with Aron Baynes (hip) out again, he would be in line to start at center if cleared to play.

