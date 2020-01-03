Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Officially out
Kaminsky (knee) won't play Friday against the Knicks.
Kaminsky was being considered doubtful due to a knee injury, so this update isn't a surprise. His next chance to take the court will come Sunday against the Grizzlies.
