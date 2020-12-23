site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Out for opener
RotoWire Staff
Kaminsky will miss Wednesday's opener against the Mavericks due to health and safety protocols.
Kaminsky was picked up by the Suns on Monday, but he'll need to pass through protocols before joining the team. He's not expected to play a significant role this season.
