Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Out indefinitely, stress fracture
The Suns announced Saturday that Kaminsky is dealing with a right patella stress fracture and will remain out indefinitely.
Kaminsky had already missed the previous two games due to an unspecified injury, but the latest report suggests the big man is dealing with structural damage in his kneecap. Phoenix relayed that Kaminsky will be re-evaluated again in four weeks, though he's unlikely to be ready to play until at least the second half of February. The 26-year-old is averaging 11.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 triples in 22.4 minutes per game over 32 appearances this season, but most of that production came while Deandre Ayton was serving a 25-game suspension. With Aron Baynes also ahead of him in the pecking order at center, Kaminsky may not be included in coach Monty Williams' rotation once he's healthy again.
