Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Playing, starting Saturday

Kaminsky (hip) will play and start Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Kaminsky will draw his third straight start while Aron Baynes (hip) remains sidelined. In his two prior starts, Kaminsky has averaged 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 23.5 minutes.

