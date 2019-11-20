Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Playing, starting Tuesday
Kaminsky (hip) will play and start Tuesday's matchup against the Kings.
With Aron Baynes sidelined due to a hip injury, Kaminsky will make his first start of the campaign. When seeing at least 28 minutes this season, he's averaging 13.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...