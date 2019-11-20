Play

Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Playing, starting Tuesday

Kaminsky (hip) will play and start Tuesday's matchup against the Kings.

With Aron Baynes sidelined due to a hip injury, Kaminsky will make his first start of the campaign. When seeing at least 28 minutes this season, he's averaging 13.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

