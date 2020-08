Kaminsky finished with three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and six rebounds in nin minutes during Tuesday's 117-115 victory over the Clippers.

Kaminsky had another shocker Tuesday and continues to have very little impact for the Suns. He has played a combined 29 minutes over the course of the first three games and with no indication that is going to change, he can be ignored in all fantasy formats.