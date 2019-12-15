Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Pops for 22 against Spurs

Kaminsky scored 22 points (10-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 0-3 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four assists and a block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 121-119 overtime loss to the Spurs.

Attrition in the Suns' frontcourt forced Kaminsky to take on a larger role once again, and he responded by scoring at least 20 points for the fourth time in the last six games. Aron Baynes (calf) likely won't be out for long and Deandre Ayton (suspension) is almost eligible to return, however, so Kaminsky's run of fantasy usefulness is nearly at an end.