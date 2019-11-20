Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Posts 17 points in first start

Kaminsky (hip) notched 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes Tuesday in the Suns' 120-116 loss to the Kings.

Kaminsky was listed as questionable heading into the contest with a left hip contusion, but his injury ultimately proved to be less of a concern than the hip bruise that sidelined fellow center Aron Baynes. With Baynes ruled out in advance of the contest and Deandre Ayton still serving a suspension, Kaminsky picked up his first start of the season, splitting time at center with Cheick Diallo and Dario Saric. Kaminsky will likely move back to the bench and notice a slight downturn in minutes if Baynes is cleared to play Thursday versus the Pelicans.