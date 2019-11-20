Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Probable Thursday
Kaminsky is probable for Thursday's contest against New Orleans due to a left hip contusion, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Kaminsky enjoyed his first start of the season in Tuesday's game against the Kings after being deemed questionable with the same hip injury. With Aron Baynes (hip) already ruled out Thursday, Kaminsky figures to play a large role once again if he's ultimate cleared to play.
