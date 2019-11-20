Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Probable with hip injury
Kaminsky (hip) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Kaminsky bruised his hip earlier in the week but played through the issue Tuesday against the Kings, making his first start of the season and finishing with 17 points, four rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes. Assuming he's cleared to play, Kaminsky should be in line for another start with Aron Baynes (hip) expected to remain out Thursday.
