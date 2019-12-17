Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Pumps in 17 points

Kaminsky provided 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Monday's 111-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Kaminsky stepped into a starting role with Aron Baynes on a minute restriction. Unfortunately for Kaminsky and Baynes, their days of increased usage are about to come to a close with the return of Deandre Ayton (suspension), who is expected to rejoin the starting five against the Clippers on Tuesday.