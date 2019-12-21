Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Questionable Saturday

Kaminsky is questionable for Saturday's game against the Rockets due to knee soreness, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

With Deandre Ayton (ankle) out and Dario Saric (leg) also questionable, the Suns may need to lean on Kaminsky if he's available. Across 10 appearances in December, Kaminsky has averaged 14.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 24.6 minutes.