Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Questionable with bruised hip

Kaminsky will be a game-time call for Tuesday's game against Sacramento due to a left hip contusion, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Kaminsky was a late addition to the injury report, as he evidently suffered the injury Monday night against Boston. If he's unable to go, expect Cheick Diallo to pick up some extra minutes.

