Suns' Frank Kaminsky: Questionable with bruised hip
Kaminsky will be a game-time call for Tuesday's game against Sacramento due to a left hip contusion, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Kaminsky was a late addition to the injury report, as he evidently suffered the injury Monday night against Boston. If he's unable to go, expect Cheick Diallo to pick up some extra minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...